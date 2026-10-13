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Sorry, Shane Gillis, My Gym Shorts Aren’t About You

Can we just exercise?

Author image: Deena Campbell Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large
By Deena Campbell
Published Oct 13, 2026
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totojang1977/Shutterstock

We've reached the point where wearing a pair of shorts to the gym is enough to get you called a whore on national television. At least, according to comedian Shane Gillis. During his October 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Gillis used part of his opening monologue to discuss his recent return to the gym. And while there were plenty of directions he could have taken that material (the intimidating weight machines, the people who monopolize equipment, the fact that everyone seems to be filming themselves these days), he landed on women’s workout clothes.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long. I didn't know women just dress like whores now?” he joked, before describing the tiny, brightly colored shorts women wear and complaining that men aren’t allowed to look because they might end up in the background of someone’s TikTok. The audience groaned. So did I.

I’m not by any means suggesting comedians should be prohibited from making jokes about women. Comedy is supposed to push boundaries, and not every joke needs to be politically correct. However, I’m exhausted watching a man turn women’s clothing into a punchline, especially when the underlying message is that women are responsible for how men react to their bodies.

Ego Nwodim
@eggyboom/instagram

Why are we still having this conversation in 2026?

Let’s talk about the clothes themselves for a second. Yes, women’s workout shorts have gotten shorter. Leggings have gotten tighter. Sports bras are often worn without shirts. And brands have gotten increasingly creative with ruching, contouring and strategically placed seams designed to accentuate the body. But none of this is particularly new. Athleisure has been a major part of fashion for well over a decade, and the line between activewear and everyday clothing has practically disappeared. What was once reserved for a Pilates class is now perfectly acceptable for grabbing coffee, running errands or boarding a flight.

More importantly, why does any of this matter?

Some women wear fitted workout clothes because they’re comfortable. Others appreciate the support or want to see their form while exercising. And yes, some women wear them because they like how their bodies look. All of those reasons are perfectly valid.

We’ve spent years encouraging women to embrace strength training, build muscle and feel confident in their bodies. Yet when women actually show up to the gym wearing clothing that celebrates those bodies, they’re inviting commentary. The contradiction is comical.

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Why is a man’s decision to show off his physique generally interpreted as confidence, while a woman doing the same is accused of seeking attention?

What’s especially unnerving about Gillis’ joke is the double standard. Walk into almost any gym and you’ll see men wearing tank tops cut so low that their entire torsos are exposed. You’ll see shorts that barely cover their thighs, compression shirts that leave little to the imagination and, depending on the gym, men lifting weights without shirts at all.

But why is a man’s decision to show off his physique generally interpreted as confidence, while a woman doing the same is accused of seeking attention? There’s an assumption that when women wear revealing clothing, they’re doing it for an audience. Specifically, a male audience. As though every sports bra, pair of leggings or fitted workout shorts is part of an elaborate effort to attract the attention of strangers between sets of squats.

Could it be that maybe she just likes the shorts? Or maybe she worked incredibly hard for her body and enjoys showing it off.

To me, one of the more revealing parts of Gillis’ monologue wasn’t even the insult itself. It was his frustration with the idea that men aren’t supposed to look at women wearing revealing clothes. There’s a difference between noticing someone and believing their clothing gives you permission to stare, sexualize or publicly ridicule them.

Actor Dan Levy made a similar point in an Instagram video responding to Gillis, arguing that women wearing short shorts aren’t the problem; the men using degrading language to describe them are. And I love that former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim also responded with humor, posting a gym selfie with the caption, “Whore reporting for duty.”

While I certainly believe there’s a time and place for different types of clothing, I don’t believe a woman’s character can be determined by the length of her shorts. Fashion is so personal. Sometimes it’s practical, sometimes it’s provocative and sometimes it’s about wearing something that makes you feel good. None of those things should require a man’s approval.

Women have enough to think about without wondering whether their leggings are offending the guy at the next machine. So wear the shorts, or even the oversized T-shirt if that’s more your speed. The choice is yours. And if a man finds your workout clothes distracting? Perhaps he should focus on his own workout.

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Deena Campbell

Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large

  • Oversees fashion and beauty content. 
  • Former Beauty Director at Marie Claire; editorial lead at Allure, Essence, and L’Oréal-owned beauty platforms
  • Advocate for inclusive storytelling in style, beauty, and wellness
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