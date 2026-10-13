Sorry, Shane Gillis, My Gym Shorts Aren’t About You

We've reached the point where wearing a pair of shorts to the gym is enough to get you called a whore on national television. At least, according to comedian Shane Gillis. During his October 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Gillis used part of his opening monologue to discuss his recent return to the gym. And while there were plenty of directions he could have taken that material (the intimidating weight machines, the people who monopolize equipment, the fact that everyone seems to be filming themselves these days), he landed on women’s workout clothes.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long. I didn't know women just dress like whores now?” he joked, before describing the tiny, brightly colored shorts women wear and complaining that men aren’t allowed to look because they might end up in the background of someone’s TikTok. The audience groaned. So did I.

I’m not by any means suggesting comedians should be prohibited from making jokes about women. Comedy is supposed to push boundaries, and not every joke needs to be politically correct. However, I’m exhausted watching a man turn women’s clothing into a punchline, especially when the underlying message is that women are responsible for how men react to their bodies.