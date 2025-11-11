If you, like me, are eagerly anticipating the release of the second installment of Wicked, I've got something that will have even Glinda in a tizzy. This one's for all the people who screamed Defying Gravity at the top of their lungs during the sing-along event, and who love a dash of nostalgia (I'm looking at you, Gen Z). Today, Urban Outfitters has released a collectible Wicked: For Good record as part of its Singles Day Vinyl Series.
Urban Outfitters Just Dropped a Bunch of Limited-Edition Vinyls—Including an Exclusive from 'Wicked: For Good'
Defying gravity the old-school way
The transparent glitter vinyl—of which I'm sure Glinda would rightly approve—features the movie's two new original songs: "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble." This comes ahead of the movie's November 21 release date.
To mark the brand's Singles Day event, Urban Outfitters is hosting a giveaway—the 1,111th entry will win not only a copy of the Wicked record but the other ten vinyls as well. Artists and songs featured include:
● Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack: “No Place Like Home / The Girl in the Bubble”
● Britney Spears: “3"
● Addison Rae: “Fame Is A Gun”
● The Weeknd: “Timeless”
● Tate McRae: “purple lace bra / it’s ok i’m ok”
● ROSÉ: “number one girl / APT”
● Miley Cyrus: “Walk of Fame / Reborn”
● The Marías: “Heavy / Sienna”
● Lizzy McAlpine: “Spring Into Summer / Pushing It Down and Praying”
● Magdalena Bay: “Killshot”
● Bhad Bhabie: “Gucci Flip Flops / Hi Bich”
If I were you, I'd run—well, fly—to grab one. All tracks are limited edition, and Wicked: For Good in particular as only 10,000 copies are available. The release is web-exclusive until November 21, when a limited in-store release will drop. I hope you're happy.