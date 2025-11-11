Urban Outfitters Just Dropped a Bunch of Limited-Edition Vinyls—Including an Exclusive from 'Wicked: For Good'

The transparent glitter vinyl—of which I'm sure Glinda would rightly approve—features the movie's two new original songs: "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble." This comes ahead of the movie's November 21 release date.

To mark the brand's Singles Day event, Urban Outfitters is hosting a giveaway—the 1,111th entry will win not only a copy of the Wicked record but the other ten vinyls as well. Artists and songs featured include:

● Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack: “No Place Like Home / The Girl in the Bubble”

● Britney Spears: “3"

● Addison Rae: “Fame Is A Gun”

● The Weeknd: “Timeless”

● Tate McRae: “purple lace bra / it’s ok i’m ok”

● ROSÉ: “number one girl / APT”

● Miley Cyrus: “Walk of Fame / Reborn”

● The Marías: “Heavy / Sienna”

● Lizzy McAlpine: “Spring Into Summer / Pushing It Down and Praying”

● Magdalena Bay: “Killshot”

● Bhad Bhabie: “Gucci Flip Flops / Hi Bich”

If I were you, I'd run—well, fly—to grab one. All tracks are limited edition, and Wicked: For Good in particular as only 10,000 copies are available. The release is web-exclusive until November 21, when a limited in-store release will drop. I hope you're happy.