5 Questions I Had While Watching 'The Danish Deception,' the New Multi-Part Series Taking Over TikTok

Ehie’s story reads like a rom-com—until it doesn’t: She met her ex on a trip to Croatia, exchanged social media handles, and kept flirting online. Soon, he flew her out to the south of France for a luxury vacation, claiming he was of royal blood and had competed in the Olympics.

Things escalated quickly. He visited her in Dallas, they tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony just months into dating, and eventually, he moved to Texas to be with her. But the fairy tale quickly fell apart. According to Ehie, she started loaning him money, first a few thousand, then more, and eventually watched him drain her accounts for their lavish trips around the globe.

He reportedly encouraged her to quit her six-figure accounting job for real estate, promising financial support, only to later claim his money was frozen by Danish tax authorities. Then came shocking revelations: a gambling addiction (that he had supposedly overcome a decade ago), unpaid loans from friends (one of which he owed $200,000) and the truth that he’d lied about Olympic medals, royal lineage and had been in a seven-year relationship when he began dating her.

Watching the series, it’s hard not to ask: 1. Why weren’t background checks done sooner (royal and Olympic information has to be easily verifiable online, no?) 2. Why rush into marriage? 3. Why keep loaning money? 4. Why did it all go on for so long? 5. How was he getting away with all the alleged lies and deception?