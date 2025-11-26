5 Questions I Had While Watching 'The Danish Deception,' the New Multi-Part Series Taking Over TikTok

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately, you might have stumbled across "The Danish Deception." And if you’re like me, you probably assumed it was just another docu-series about someone scamming a bunch of people (think Tinder Swindler or Love Con Revenge), which is sort of right. It’s actually a TikTok series, similar to 2024's viral "Who TF Did I Marry."
The series comes from Bachelor alum Onyeka Ehie, who, across nearly 30 videos, shares jaw-dropping allegations about a whirlwind romance with her Danish ex, Martin Fredsgaard Anderson, and the hundreds of thousands of dollars he allegedly scammed not just from her, but friends and family, too. Their relationship began in June 2022 and officially ended with a divorce this month.