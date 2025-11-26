About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
5 Questions I Had While Watching 'The Danish Deception,' the New Multi-Part Series Taking Over TikTok

Those rose-colored glasses were thick

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 26, 2025
7:00pm
The danish deception onyeka
Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately, you might have stumbled across "The Danish Deception." And if you’re like me, you probably assumed it was just another docu-series about someone scamming a bunch of people (think Tinder Swindler or Love Con Revenge), which is sort of right. It’s actually a TikTok series, similar to 2024's viral "Who TF Did I Marry."

The series comes from Bachelor alum Onyeka Ehie, who, across nearly 30 videos, shares jaw-dropping allegations about a whirlwind romance with her Danish ex, Martin Fredsgaard Anderson, and the hundreds of thousands of dollars he allegedly scammed not just from her, but friends and family, too. Their relationship began in June 2022 and officially ended with a divorce this month.

Ehie’s story reads like a rom-com—until it doesn’t: She met her ex on a trip to Croatia, exchanged social media handles, and kept flirting online. Soon, he flew her out to the south of France for a luxury vacation, claiming he was of royal blood and had competed in the Olympics.

Things escalated quickly. He visited her in Dallas, they tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony just months into dating, and eventually, he moved to Texas to be with her. But the fairy tale quickly fell apart. According to Ehie, she started loaning him money, first a few thousand, then more, and eventually watched him drain her accounts for their lavish trips around the globe.

He reportedly encouraged her to quit her six-figure accounting job for real estate, promising financial support, only to later claim his money was frozen by Danish tax authorities. Then came shocking revelations: a gambling addiction (that he had supposedly overcome a decade ago), unpaid loans from friends (one of which he owed $200,000) and the truth that he’d lied about Olympic medals, royal lineage and had been in a seven-year relationship when he began dating her.

Watching the series, it’s hard not to ask: 1. Why weren’t background checks done sooner (royal and Olympic information has to be easily verifiable online, no?) 2. Why rush into marriage? 3. Why keep loaning money? 4. Why did it all go on for so long? 5. How was he getting away with all the alleged lies and deception?

At the end of the day, no matter what questions or thoughts ran through my head, or anyone else’s, I can’t help but feel for Onyeka and anyone who’s been taken advantage of or caught in a situation like this. I also really respect why she chose to share her story.

In her final video, the reality star listed three main reasons for sharing her experience. She said she wants to “protect other people” and let anyone who’s been through something similar know that they “are not alone.” And, thirdly, she "wanted to bring awareness to gambling addiction.”

"It's truly invisible until it's catastrophic," Onyeka said before listing some of the extreme lengths addicts will go to in order to continue their habit, like faking documents.

"I'm grateful that I could do my part in just helping other victims to prevent this from happening. And again if you've gone through something similar just know you're not alone," she concluded.

You can watch all of the videos on Onyeka's TikTok page under her playlist titled "The Danish Deception."

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

