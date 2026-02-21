I Just Realized Where I Know 'The Hunting Party' Star Melissa Roxburgh from…and I'm Freaking Out

If you’ve been scrolling through Netflix lately, you may have noticed a new show creeping up the coveted Top 10. And no, I’m not talking about KPop Demon Hunters or the buzzy (and controversial) new Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. I’m talking about NBC’s gripping serial killer drama, The Hunting Party.
The show’s main cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, and while her name might not immediately seem familiar, her face probably will (it did for me). Turns out, she was in another of my favorite shows.