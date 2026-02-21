About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
I Just Realized Where I Know 'The Hunting Party' Star Melissa Roxburgh from…and I'm Freaking Out

I knew she looked familiar

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 21, 2026
If you’ve been scrolling through Netflix lately, you may have noticed a new show creeping up the coveted Top 10. And no, I’m not talking about KPop Demon Hunters or the buzzy (and controversial) new Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model. I’m talking about NBC’s gripping serial killer drama, The Hunting Party.

The show’s main cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, and while her name might not immediately seem familiar, her face probably will (it did for me). Turns out, she was in another of my favorite shows.

In The Hunting Party (2025), Roxburgh stars as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a brilliant but disgraced former FBI profiler leading an elite, clandestine team tasked with recapturing the nation’s most dangerous serial killers. A role that's kind of similar to one she played previously.

Does Manifest ring a bell?

In that series, which ran from 2018 to 2023, Melissa played Michaela "Mick" Stone, one of the show's central characters. As an NYPD detective and passenger on the mysterious Flight 828, she returns five-and-a-half years later, navigating the trauma of lost time while experiencing supernatural “Callings” that push her to help others.

And if you think that’s all, think again.

You might also recognize her from CBS’s Tracker, the 2016 blockbuster Star Trek Beyond (where she played Ensign Syl), an episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and even Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) and Rodrick Rules (2011).

In a nutshell, Melissa Roxburgh has been building quite the resume, and if you want to catch her latest, The Hunting Party is streaming now on Netflix.

Danielle Long

