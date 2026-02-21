I Just Realized Where I Know 'The Hunting Party' Star Melissa Roxburgh from…and I'm Freaking Out

In The Hunting Party (2025), Roxburgh stars as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a brilliant but disgraced former FBI profiler leading an elite, clandestine team tasked with recapturing the nation’s most dangerous serial killers. A role that's kind of similar to one she played previously.

Does Manifest ring a bell?

In that series, which ran from 2018 to 2023, Melissa played Michaela "Mick" Stone, one of the show's central characters. As an NYPD detective and passenger on the mysterious Flight 828, she returns five-and-a-half years later, navigating the trauma of lost time while experiencing supernatural “Callings” that push her to help others.

And if you think that’s all, think again.