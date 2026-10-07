Jessica Biel Just Landed a Very Unexpected Role in the New Playboy Movie

Jessica Biel is stepping into the world of the Playboy Mansion for her next movie role, and it’s a pretty unexpected one. The actress has joined Playmates, an upcoming film inspired by filmmaker Lorraine Nicholson’s experiences growing up around the famous mansion, Deadline reports.
Biel will play the wife of Hugh Hefner, who will be portrayed by Bill Pullman. Her character is fictional and, notably, isn’t based on any of Hefner’s three real-life wives. Biel joins a cast that also includes Nicholson’s daughter, child actress Indiana Elle, and Lily-Rose Depp.