Jessica Biel Just Landed a Very Unexpected Role in the New Playboy Movie

Directed by Nicholson in her feature debut, Playmates follows 13-year-old Elle (Indiana Elle), a self-described know-it-all who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home.

While spending time there, she meets Anna (Depp), one of seven women hoping to become Playmate of the Month. The unlikely pair quickly form a friendship and decide to help each other pursue their biggest goals, whether that means landing a magazine cover or catching the attention of a boy.

And while Biel is about to play the wife of one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, her real-life marriage is much more low-key. The actress is married to Justin Timberlake, and the couple recently celebrated their anniversary with a series of sweet social media posts.

Timberlake kicked off the October 4 celebration by sharing a photo of himself and Biel walking hand in hand on his Instagram Stories. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @JESSICABIEL,” he wrote, with Biel later reposting the message.