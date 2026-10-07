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Jessica Biel Just Landed a Very Unexpected Role in the New Playboy Movie

She's headed to the mansion

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 7, 2026
3:38pm
Jessica Biel Playmates 720x780
Eric Acquaye/ZUMA Press Wire

Jessica Biel is stepping into the world of the Playboy Mansion for her next movie role, and it’s a pretty unexpected one. The actress has joined Playmates, an upcoming film inspired by filmmaker Lorraine Nicholson’s experiences growing up around the famous mansion, Deadline reports.

Biel will play the wife of Hugh Hefner, who will be portrayed by Bill Pullman. Her character is fictional and, notably, isn’t based on any of Hefner’s three real-life wives. Biel joins a cast that also includes Nicholson’s daughter, child actress Indiana Elle, and Lily-Rose Depp.

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Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Directed by Nicholson in her feature debut, Playmates follows 13-year-old Elle (Indiana Elle), a self-described know-it-all who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home.

While spending time there, she meets Anna (Depp), one of seven women hoping to become Playmate of the Month. The unlikely pair quickly form a friendship and decide to help each other pursue their biggest goals, whether that means landing a magazine cover or catching the attention of a boy.

And while Biel is about to play the wife of one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, her real-life marriage is much more low-key. The actress is married to Justin Timberlake, and the couple recently celebrated their anniversary with a series of sweet social media posts.

Timberlake kicked off the October 4 celebration by sharing a photo of himself and Biel walking hand in hand on his Instagram Stories. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @JESSICABIEL,” he wrote, with Biel later reposting the message.

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Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The couple also gave each other some seriously sweet shout-outs, calling one another “the best dad” and “the greatest mom” to their two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6.

And because no celebrity anniversary post would be complete without a few random gems, Timberlake also shared a throwback and a photo of Biel wearing a red light therapy mask, captioning it, “MY FAVORITE PERSON IN EVERY LIFETIME.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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