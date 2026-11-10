Netflix's #2 Movie Is a Scandalous True-Crime Flick with a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Imagine reaching the height of your career, selling out arenas and making millions, only to discover that someone you trusted with your entire livelihood has been secretly stealing from you. Even worse? That person is your own family. It's the kind of betrayal that sounds like something straight out of a scripted crime thriller, but for one famous comedian, it was very real.

And now, audiences are getting an inside look at the unbelievable story in Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, which has climbed to number two on Netflix's U.S. movie chart.

The documentary revisits the rise of comedian and actor Dane Cook, who became one of the biggest names in stand-up during the early 2000s. At the peak of his success, Cook trusted his half brother, Darryl McCauley, to manage his finances. But behind the scenes, McCauley was secretly embezzling millions of dollars from him.