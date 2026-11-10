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Netflix's #2 Movie Is a Scandalous True-Crime Flick with a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Money & lies, what more could you need?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2026
5:41pm
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Imagine reaching the height of your career, selling out arenas and making millions, only to discover that someone you trusted with your entire livelihood has been secretly stealing from you. Even worse? That person is your own family. It's the kind of betrayal that sounds like something straight out of a scripted crime thriller, but for one famous comedian, it was very real.

And now, audiences are getting an inside look at the unbelievable story in Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, which has climbed to number two on Netflix's U.S. movie chart.

The documentary revisits the rise of comedian and actor Dane Cook, who became one of the biggest names in stand-up during the early 2000s. At the peak of his success, Cook trusted his half brother, Darryl McCauley, to manage his finances. But behind the scenes, McCauley was secretly embezzling millions of dollars from him.

The shocking discovery eventually led to McCauley's arrest in 2008, with the stolen amount totaling approximately $12 million. Directed by Brett Harvey, the nearly two-hour documentary features Cook reflecting on the fallout, the complicated family dynamics and the emotional toll of discovering the betrayal.

And apparently, viewers are just as captivated as you'd expect. The documentary has earned a near-perfect 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes's Popcornmeter, with audiences praising its emotional storytelling and surprisingly compelling look at Cook's personal life.

One viewer called it "an absolute must watch," while another described it as "one of the best documentaries I have seen in a while."

A third addressed the dichotomy of it all calling the documentary, "incredible and absolutely heartbreaking."

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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