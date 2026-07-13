I Figured Out Why 'Five Star Weekend' Actress Gemma Chan Looks So Familiar and I’m Totally Geeking Out

If you found yourself scrolling through streaming platforms this weekend trying to figure out what to watch, there’s a good chance you came across The Five Star Weekend. The new Peacock series, which premiered on July 9, is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 novel of the same name and brings together a seriously stacked cast for a story full of friendship, secrets and second chances.

And if the cast looked familiar, there’s a very good reason. The series stars Jennifer Garner alongside Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, D’Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan. While most of the cast members might immediately ring a bell, Gemma Chan had me doing a double take for a second. Then it clicked: I knew exactly where I’d seen her before.