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I Figured Out Why 'Five Star Weekend' Actress Gemma Chan Looks So Familiar and I’m Totally Geeking Out

She was in one of the highest-grossing rom-coms

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By Danielle Long
Published Jul 13, 2026
4:47pm
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Adam Rose/PEACOCK

If you found yourself scrolling through streaming platforms this weekend trying to figure out what to watch, there’s a good chance you came across The Five Star Weekend. The new Peacock series, which premiered on July 9, is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2023 novel of the same name and brings together a seriously stacked cast for a story full of friendship, secrets and second chances.

And if the cast looked familiar, there’s a very good reason. The series stars Jennifer Garner alongside Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, D’Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan. While most of the cast members might immediately ring a bell, Gemma Chan had me doing a double take for a second. Then it clicked: I knew exactly where I’d seen her before.

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Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

She was Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich Asians.

Before stepping into the role of commercial airline pilot Gigi Ling in The Five Star Weekend, Chan was the glamorous, effortlessly stylish cousin in the 2018 hit romantic comedy.

Of course, Crazy Rich Asians is just one of the many projects that may explain why you recognize Chan. The actress has been working in Hollywood for two decades and has built up an impressive resume along the way, per IMDb. She also appeared in the 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

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Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros/Kobal

Chan has also taken on major roles in blockbuster films including Eternals, Captain Marvel, Transformers: The Last Knight and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

So yes, Gemma Chan has been very busy, delivering everything from rom-com royalty to superhero adventures and now a buzzy new streaming series.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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