Live television always comes with a little unpredictability, but Ezra Frech got an unexpected curveball during one of the biggest performances of his life. As the Paralympic athlete took the ballroom floor for his final freestyle on the Dancing With the Stars finale, his prosthetic leg came off mid-routine. But rather than let the mishap derail the moment, Frech kept going, delivering a performance that was as moving as it was memorable.

Frech and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, had a special message in mind for their final dance. Set to Linkin Park's "Numb," the freestyle celebrated the disabled community and showcased Frech's athleticism. He began the routine without his prosthetic leg, then attempted to put it back on as part of the choreography. Unfortunately, the leg came loose and fell off while they were dancing.

With the music still playing, Frech quickly regrouped. Karagach could be seen encouraging him to get his prosthetic back on, and the pair managed to get back into the routine and finish strong.