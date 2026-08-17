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This Iconic Millennial Film Is Officially Making Its Way to Broadway

Let the countdown begin

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 17, 2026
4:36pm
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One year from today, the beloved Y2K-era rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You will make a major comeback, but probably not in the way you’d expect. In a world where everything seems to be getting rebooted for the screen, this time, the cult classic is heading to Broadway.

Yep, you read that right. 10 Things I Hate About You is officially headed to Broadway, with performances set to begin August 17, 2027. The announcement was made Monday, along with news that the musical will feature a book co-written by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, with music and lyrics by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Originally released in 1999, 10 Things I Hate About You is a teen romantic comedy loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The story follows new student Cameron, who falls for popular sophomore Bianca. There’s just one problem: Bianca can’t date until her independent, sharp-tongued older sister Kat does. So, Cameron comes up with a plan to pay bad boy Patrick Verona to date Kat.

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The movie starred Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Larry Miller, Andrew Keegan, David Krumholtz, Susan May Pratt and Gabrielle Union. Broadway casting has not yet been announced, so we’ll have to wait and see who gets to step into those iconic roles.

Considering we’re living through a full-blown nostalgia renaissance, it’s hardly surprising that 10 Things I Hate About You is getting the comeback treatment. The movie remains a millennial favorite and is widely considered one of the best rom-coms of its era. Now, the big question is how all that Y2K charm will translate to the Broadway stage.

According to the official logline, via Deadline, the musical returns to the halls of Padua High, where two sisters navigate crushes, cliques and teenage angst while trying to define themselves on their own terms. The new musical is ultimately about growing up, discovering yourself and refusing to live by other people’s expectations.

While the Broadway production won’t arrive for another year, fans can always revisit the beloved rom-com in the meantime. It’s currently streaming on Disney+.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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