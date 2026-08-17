This Iconic Millennial Film Is Officially Making Its Way to Broadway

One year from today, the beloved Y2K-era rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You will make a major comeback, but probably not in the way you’d expect. In a world where everything seems to be getting rebooted for the screen, this time, the cult classic is heading to Broadway.

Yep, you read that right. 10 Things I Hate About You is officially headed to Broadway, with performances set to begin August 17, 2027. The announcement was made Monday, along with news that the musical will feature a book co-written by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, with music and lyrics by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Originally released in 1999, 10 Things I Hate About You is a teen romantic comedy loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. The story follows new student Cameron, who falls for popular sophomore Bianca. There’s just one problem: Bianca can’t date until her independent, sharp-tongued older sister Kat does. So, Cameron comes up with a plan to pay bad boy Patrick Verona to date Kat.