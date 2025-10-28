I Just Saw the Broadway Show Everyone Will Be Obsessed with This Season

There’s a new show on Broadway and I have a feeling it’s about to be the talk of the town. From Tony Award nominees Whitney White and Bess Wohl comes Liberation, a play that’s not just powerful, it’s perfectly timed.
Full transparency: I went into this show totally blind. I didn’t read up on it at all. Honestly, all I knew was that it was set in the ’70s and I assumed it was about women playing basketball. Boy, was I wrong. Actually, scratch that, I was blown away.
Here’s the setup: It’s 1970 in Ohio. Six women meet on a basement basketball court, determined to shake up their lives and change the world through their civil rights women’s group. Fast forward fifty years and one of their daughters, Lizzie (Susannah Flood), is trying to piece together where things went wrong. The result? A bold, thought-provoking show that dives into misogyny, gender roles and domestic abuse, while exploring friendship, legacy and what it really means to be free, all with humor and honesty seamlessly woven throughout.