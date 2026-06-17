These days it feels like no movie or show is ever really off the table. Reboots, remakes, and long-awaited sequels keep showing up as studios lean into nostalgia pretty hard. From recent follow-ups like The Devil Wears Prada 2 to revivals such as The ’Burbs and Little House on the Prairie, it is very much a “bring back what worked” moment. And now another big one is reportedly getting in on it after more than 20 years: Austin Powers.

Mike Myers, creator and star of the franchise, recently appeared on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on June 16. According to Variety, during the appearance, a fan straight up asked, “Are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?”

His response was as direct as it gets: "Yes!"