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One of the Most Iconic Comedy Movies Ever Is Getting a Fourth Chapter and Yes, I’m Screaming

Groovy, baby

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 17, 2026
4:44pm
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MOV / Shutterstock

These days it feels like no movie or show is ever really off the table. Reboots, remakes, and long-awaited sequels keep showing up as studios lean into nostalgia pretty hard. From recent follow-ups like The Devil Wears Prada 2 to revivals such as The ’Burbs and Little House on the Prairie, it is very much a “bring back what worked” moment. And now another big one is reportedly getting in on it after more than 20 years: Austin Powers.

Mike Myers, creator and star of the franchise, recently appeared on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on June 16. According to Variety, during the appearance, a fan straight up asked, “Are we ever going to see an Austin Powers 4?”

His response was as direct as it gets: "Yes!"

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MOV / Shutterstock

For a quick refresher, Austin Powers is the satirical spy comedy universe Myers created, where he famously plays both the groovy British super spy Austin Powers and his equally iconic villain counterpart, Dr. Evil. The series kicked off with International Man of Mystery in 1997, followed by The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999, and Goldmember in 2002.

In a media landscape packed with heavy true crime docsintense psychological thrillers, and endless rom-coms (all of which I thoroughly indulge in as well), this goofy, self-aware comedy comeback feels kind of refreshing. It is also interesting to imagine how a new installment would even work after more than twenty years away from the big screen.

Myers has not shared anything about plot details, casting, or timing, so it is all very much still under wraps. That said, he is currently appearing as Austin Powers again in a new Verizon commercial, which, if you ask me, is more than just a fun throwback, but perhaps an easter egg that a fourth installment could be here soon than later.

One thing I know for sure though is if and when Austin Powers 4 happens, I'll be happily sitting in the movie theater, popcorn in hand.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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