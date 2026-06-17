This Controversial Show Dropped a New Season Yesterday and It's Already #3 on Netflix

PureWow Executive Managing Editor Catrina Yohay, herself a former D1 athlete, was skeptical when the first season appeared in her group chat.

"In its first week on air, America’s Sweethearts was met with backlash over, well, a multitude of things: how little the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (and all NFL cheerleaders, for that matter) are paid, the body image issues and eating disorders that continue to plague the sport, as well as the brazen misogyny that still permeates the 62-year-old organization," she wrote.

"Maddening, yes, but as I watched the storyline unfold, episode after episode, I found it to be strangely therapeutic."

As a former athlete, Yohay found she was surprisingly empathetic and understanding of the cheerleaders' journeys. At one point in her athletic career, she was asking herself the same questions—"Am I good enough? Can I do this? Will they like me?"—something women everywhere can relate to, athlete or not.

"Watching these women work to achieve what they believe to be the pinnacle of their careers sent me right back to the many years I spent striving for the same thing, and boy was it cathartic," she added. "We could condemn them for trying or applaud them for persevering. I choose to do the latter, to see them as more than box-dye blondes and bendy brunettes, but as talented human beings with hopes, dreams and a damn good high kick."

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three is now on Netflix.