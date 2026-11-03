Dua Lipa Reveals November Book Club Pick, Calling It 'An Unforgettable Experience'

A new month means a fresh start, a new set of goals and, in the case of November, a few holidays to prepare for. For book lovers, it also means another pick from their favorite celebrity book clubs. And followers of Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club just got their November selection: White Teeth by Zadie Smith.

In a collaborative Instagram post shared on Nov. 2, Smith poses alongside Dua, who flashes a big smile while holding up a copy of the novel.

"Next up for the Service95 Book Club," the caption began. “In 2000, Zadie Smith detonated the books world with White Teeth and has been part of our literary DNA ever since. She’s been compared to everyone from Dickens to Rushdie, which is staggering praise for a debut author barely out of university."