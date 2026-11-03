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Dua Lipa Reveals November Book Club Pick, Calling It 'An Unforgettable Experience'

Happy Reading

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 3, 2026
4:09pm
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A new month means a fresh start, a new set of goals and, in the case of November, a few holidays to prepare for. For book lovers, it also means another pick from their favorite celebrity book clubs. And followers of Dua Lipa's Service95 Book Club just got their November selection: White Teeth by Zadie Smith.

In a collaborative Instagram post shared on Nov. 2, Smith poses alongside Dua, who flashes a big smile while holding up a copy of the novel.

"Next up for the Service95 Book Club," the caption began. “In 2000, Zadie Smith detonated the books world with White Teeth and has been part of our literary DNA ever since. She’s been compared to everyone from Dickens to Rushdie, which is staggering praise for a debut author barely out of university."

The post also gives readers a little preview of what to expect from the British author's debut novel, which was published in 2000.

"This glorious and hilarious intergenerational soap opera of multicultural London spans the 20th century, told through the eyes of the Iqbals and the Joneses, two families you will never forget," the caption read.

The story follows Archie Jones and Samad Iqbal, two friends whose lives take very different turns as they navigate marriage, family and life in London," the post continued. "As the next generation comes of age, their children, twins Millat and Magid Iqbal and Irie Jones, begin challenging their parents' ideas about home and identity."

Dua also shared her own thoughts on the book, explaining why she thinks it's worth picking up.

"It’s a big, loud, boisterous and fiercely clever book. Reading Zadie play with the multitudes of language on London’s streets, and explore identity, community and the competing pulls of nature and nurture, is an unforgettable experience," the pop star added. "No wonder this book became the literary landmark for a generation.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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