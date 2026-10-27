Yesterday, Dictionary.com announced that the word of 2026 is "maxxing." As in, looksmaxxing, protein-maxxing, friction-maxxing, eyebrow maxxing, whimsy-maxxing and the plethora of other optimization trends that have run rampant across the internet over the past several years. We've quite clearly out-maxxed ourselves, and so I ask, can we finally put this to bed?
'Maxxing' Was Declared the 2026 Word of the Year...Now Can We Finally Put It to Bed?
We're maxxed out
In announcing the word of the year, Dictionary.com also provided a definition: “'Maxxing' refers to the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest, or optimizing a certain aspect of your life. It’s used as a suffix as well as a standalone word, embodying our modern obsession with doing everything to the max."
"Maxxing" reflects the culture in which we live: Everything must be overly productive. Now, it's no longer sufficient to eat well, exercise with some modicum of regularity, enjoy an evening of needlepoint, perfect a sourdough bread recipe or read for pleasure. Each one of those things has been engineered for maximum productivity, whether that means turning one's kitchen into a cottage bakery, launching an Etsy shop or building a massive online following highly invested in before-and-after transformation photos.
However, research shows that moderation, not full-throttle, is the key to happiness and health. Going all-in is great until it becomes too much to maintain. Falling off the wagon usually leads to the "what-the-hell" effect, where, instead of reprising the "maxxing" routine, it is abandoned entirely. A 20-step skincare routine, eating 50 grams of protein at every meal or hitting the gym seven days a week is a tall order. I'm intimidated, personally. Whatever happened to doing things for fun? Can we allow ourselves to peacefully exist without worrying if we're maximizing every single opportunity? I hope that next year we kick "being the most" to the curb, and instead find the joy and contentment in just being.