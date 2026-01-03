Princess Diana’s Wedding Champagne Was Expected to Fetch Nearly $93K at Auction...So What Happened?

So, what happened? And why are fashion items—such as Diana’s “caring” dress, which also recently hit the auction block to an overwhelming response—commanding much more? As a longtime royal watcher, I’d estimate that it comes down to the immediate recognition of certain pieces of clothing worn by Diana. Her fashion was so iconic and so familiar, it immediately anchors you to a royal moment in time.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Dom Pérignon Champagne served at the royal wedding wouldn’t do the same. Tests even suggest the vintage is still drinkable, which means that—should you be brave enough to crack it—a single sip would whisk you back to one of the most historic occasions in royal history.

Will the bottle be put up for auction again in the near future? TBD.