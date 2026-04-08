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Pamela Anderson Channels Farrah Fawcett with New '70s-Inspired Hair

BRB, calling my stylist

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 8, 2026
2:42pm
pamela anderson Farrah Fawcett hair
John Rainford/Shutterstock

When it comes to style and beauty icons, Pamela Anderson is at the top of my list. Three years ago, the 58-year-old actress and model made the bold decision to go predominantly makeup-free in her public appearances. She said of the decision, which came following the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

But time and again, Anderson has dazzled with a makeup-free look and killer hairstyles. The latest example came as the icon stepped out at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, with hair that rivaled Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett. It makes me want to cut my hair, stat.

pamela anderson farrah fawcett hair
THA/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Anderson arrived with a '70s-style platinum blowout that evoked Fawcett's signature, voluminous mane. Per HELLO!, her hair was styled using a round brush to shape the waves and give the end a subtle flip. The result? Luminous locks that perfectly framed her face.

pamela anderson Farrah Fawcett hair
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

To complete her look, Anderson wore a mauve-color shirtdress with silver jacquard detailing. She toted a mini Birkin in a coordinating blush hue, which also matched her nails and lips. While Anderson kept her complexion fresh, she did use a hint of blush.

The Baywatch star attended the ceremony to honor Tory Burch, who received the Designer of the Year award. Anderson called the designer "creative, courageous, inspiring" and "a visionary designer and fearless advocate for women."

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Pamela Anderson Strikes Again with Another Stunning No-Makeup Look (& New Hairdo) at SAG Awards

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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