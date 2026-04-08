Pamela Anderson Channels Farrah Fawcett with New '70s-Inspired Hair

When it comes to style and beauty icons, Pamela Anderson is at the top of my list. Three years ago, the 58-year-old actress and model made the bold decision to go predominantly makeup-free in her public appearances. She said of the decision, which came following the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

But time and again, Anderson has dazzled with a makeup-free look and killer hairstyles. The latest example came as the icon stepped out at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, with hair that rivaled Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett. It makes me want to cut my hair, stat.