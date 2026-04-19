If asked to name a titan of interior design, chances are Joanna Gaines is top of mind. From her modern farmhouse days to her updated, moodier aesthetic, the design doyenne has shown she has the chops to ride the ever-fluctuating wave of trends, while staying true to her own tastes. So when she offers design advice, you better believe I’m listening with both ears. According to the HGTV star, if you want to successfully redesign your space, you need to answer this one question—and honestly, it surprised me.
Joanna Gaines’s 3-Word Advice for Home Design
It's all about focus
Gaines teaches an interior design course on Masterclass. In a recent clip she cross-posted with the platform, Gaines explains that before you embark on a renovation project, ask yourself this question: “How do you want your house to feel?”
Admittedly, that can feel daunting, but the Magnolia founder adds a helpful caveat. You can only use three words to formulate your answer. For example, one fan commented that their words would be “inviting, cozy and happy.” Another said “clean, rustic, cozy.” If you asked me? I’d say Art Deco, Art Nouveau and comforting. You’re not limited to feelings, aesthetics or art movements—it's all fair game, as long as you can boil it down to three words.
Gaines explains that if you can’t pinpoint your three words, it’s probably time to take a step back. Instead of rushing into a project, give yourself time to think about what you really want. It’s OK to take a beat—she’ll tell her clients to think about it for a week.
“Design is all about continually grounding yourself so that what we build off of will stand the test of time,” she says. “Otherwise, tomorrow it’s going to be one thing and then the next day it’s going to be another.”
She also admits that she experiences creative blocks, too. One of her favorite ways to find inspiration is in her garden, where she’ll find one flower and lock focus.
“There is no lack of creativity when your eyes are open and you’re looking,” Gaines says. “You’ll start processing out of that stuck mode, finding creative inspiration.”