Joanna Gaines’s 3-Word Advice for Home Design

Gaines explains that if you can’t pinpoint your three words, it’s probably time to take a step back. Instead of rushing into a project, give yourself time to think about what you really want. It’s OK to take a beat—she’ll tell her clients to think about it for a week.

“Design is all about continually grounding yourself so that what we build off of will stand the test of time,” she says. “Otherwise, tomorrow it’s going to be one thing and then the next day it’s going to be another.”

She also admits that she experiences creative blocks, too. One of her favorite ways to find inspiration is in her garden, where she’ll find one flower and lock focus.

“There is no lack of creativity when your eyes are open and you’re looking,” Gaines says. “You’ll start processing out of that stuck mode, finding creative inspiration.”