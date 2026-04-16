Gallery Media Group Relaunches @BestFood_AroundtheWorld as @ServeSipSavor

Gallery Media Group has announced a rebranding of its popular Instagram account, @BestFood_AroundtheWorld to better suit its ever-growing—and increasingly discerning—audience. Now known as @ServeSipSavor, the account will continue its focus on highlighting the best bars and restaurants in America, with a tighter sense of curation.

The brand has grown to nearly 1 million followers by highlighting the places your group chat will be buzzing about next—so they're in the know before it's impossible to snag a reservation.

@ServeSipSavor is one of several brands within the Gallery Media Group portfolio, which includes women's lifestyle site PureWow, fashion and beauty site Coveteur and the Webby-award-winning @Cocktails. Additionally, GMG has an expansive experiential arm rooted in Gallery Houses—a fusion of social content, creators and cultural moments at scale—as well as a robust influencer and talent marketing business.

The company was founded in 2010 by CEO, Ryan Harwood and is now part of VaynerX, the Gary Vaynerchuk-owned holding company.