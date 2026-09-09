Ciara Is 40, Pregnant and Happy. Why Isn’t That Enough?

In recent decades, society has largely trended toward smaller families in many countries, including the US. According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the current period fertility rate in America is 1.64 births per woman. Growing up, my large family was an anomaly. I had many friends who were only children. If someone did have siblings, it was likely they had just one. If there were more, usually they came from blended families.

It will be impossible for me to uncover what makes people uncomfortable about Ciara's pregnancy, though I could hedge some guesses. But rather than unproductively participate in the discourse, which, frankly, is no one's business anyway, allow me to make the possibly unscientific, but anecdotally-verified case for a big family.