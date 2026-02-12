Attention Outies: We Have Huge 'Severance' Season 3 (and Season 4) News

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, we don't have to worry about Mark, Helly and Irv disappearing from our lives any time soon. Per the reporting, "As of now, Severance has been renewed for Season 3. A fourth season is a lock... Four seasons is the target, and Apple is fully on board."

While I might have been hoping that Severance goes on for dozens of seasons, knowing that there is a four-season plan means that the creators at least have a plan (unlike those infamous Lost creators who left us all disappointed and smacking our heads).

The report does mention that a fifth season could be a possibility but that it's not being planned for at the moment. As for the next season, filming is set to begin this summer, meaning we have a while to wait before we get some much-needed answers.

But Severance seasons three and four aren't all we have to look forward to...