entertainment

Attention Outies: We Have Huge 'Severance' Season 3 (and Season 4) News

And they may be expanding the franchise...

By Philip Mutz
Published Feb 12, 2026
It's been nearly a year since the Severance season two finale "Cold Harbor" hit Apple TV and left us Outies all screaming at our television sets. And while it'll be a long time before we see Severance season three, there have been some large developments for the hit series—and they've all got me super excited.

I'm talking major news about season three, season four and a potential expansion of the Severance universe.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, we don't have to worry about Mark, Helly and Irv disappearing from our lives any time soon. Per the reporting, "As of now, Severance has been renewed for Season 3. A fourth season is a lock... Four seasons is the target, and Apple is fully on board."

While I might have been hoping that Severance goes on for dozens of seasons, knowing that there is a four-season plan means that the creators at least have a plan (unlike those infamous Lost creators who left us all disappointed and smacking our heads).

The report does mention that a fifth season could be a possibility but that it's not being planned for at the moment. As for the next season, filming is set to begin this summer, meaning we have a while to wait before we get some much-needed answers.

But Severance seasons three and four aren't all we have to look forward to...

Per the report, the show's creators are "open to the idea of doing more with the Severance universe; possibilities include a prequel, spinoffs and foreign versions."

Each of these potential ideas could be super rich when it comes to storytelling. A prequel could dive more into Lumon's origins (although we did get a few inklings in Mrs. Cobel's season two episode). A spinoff could focus in more on a single character (like what is the deal with Mr. Milchick?!). And foreign versions could be fun as well—Squid Games is coming to America, so why not send Severance abroad?

The possibilities really are endless, and IMHO, that makes this Severance news the biggest and best news of the week.

