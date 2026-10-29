Netflix's New #5 Show Is a Workplace Comedy with Truly Unhinged Humor

If you've ever worked a minimum-wage job dealing with customers, you know that managing people is only half the battle. Sometimes, your coworkers are the real source of chaos. And Netflix's latest Top 10 comedy turned that workplace struggle into a binge-worthy series that's currently sitting at number five. The show? Minimum Wage.

The mockumentary workplace comedy series premiered on Netflix on Oct. 26 and follows a group of teenagers working at Slice Club, a struggling local pizzeria where juggling school and minimum-wage paychecks is the least of their problems. Between chaotic shifts, questionable work ethic and an eccentric boss, the employees seem to do just about everything except their actual jobs.

The cast includes Grace Reiter, Aidan Micho, Julia DiCesare and Randall Park as the restaurant's owner.