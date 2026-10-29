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Netflix's New #5 Show Is a Workplace Comedy with Truly Unhinged Humor

They're serving up lots of laughs

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 29, 2026
5:03pm
Netflix Minimum Wage 720x780
Courtesy of Netflix

If you've ever worked a minimum-wage job dealing with customers, you know that managing people is only half the battle. Sometimes, your coworkers are the real source of chaos. And Netflix's latest Top 10 comedy turned that workplace struggle into a binge-worthy series that's currently sitting at number five. The show? Minimum Wage.

The mockumentary workplace comedy series premiered on Netflix on Oct. 26 and follows a group of teenagers working at Slice Club, a struggling local pizzeria where juggling school and minimum-wage paychecks is the least of their problems. Between chaotic shifts, questionable work ethic and an eccentric boss, the employees seem to do just about everything except their actual jobs.

The cast includes Grace Reiter, Aidan Micho, Julia DiCesare and Randall Park as the restaurant's owner.

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Courtesy of Netflix

Here's a fun fact: the series didn't start on Netflix. Created by Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps, Minimum Wage is based on American High Shorts' web series of the same name, which has racked up more than 30 million views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram since launching in May 2024.

The Netflix adaptation premiered with 14 episodes, each short enough to make squeezing in one more feel very doable.

Judging by the early Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, the show's ridiculous workplace antics are landing with some viewers.

One reviewer summed up their reaction in one word: “Hilarious.” Another viewer, wrote, “Really enjoyed it. Hope to get a season 2.”

Another viewer also found the comedy relatable, writing, “I used to work in various retail jobs when I was younger and can relate to a lot of the crazy antics and aimlessness in this silly show, so I appreciate the comedic take on it all.”

The show's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes currently sits at 79%, suggesting that the majority of people probably share the same sentiment as these reviewers.

With quick episodes and plenty of workplace chaos, Minimum Wage could be just the thing to add to your watchlist when you're in the mood for a low-commitment comedy.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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