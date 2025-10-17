About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy’ Just Benched a Main Character & They Won't Be Back for a While

She's a fan-fave

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 17, 2025
7:11pm
greys
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

When it comes to long-running TV shows, there’s nothing fans dread more than hearing a beloved character is stepping away. And Grey’s Anatomy fans? Brace yourselves but don’t panic. One of the show’s core cast members is taking a break but they’ll be back.

According to Deadline, Caterina Scorsone, who plays fan-favorite Amelia Shepherd, will be missing for a while. Her absence has already been written into the storyline in season 21. After a deadly explosion at Grey Sloan, Amelia, reeling from the fact that her patient Dylan’s mother caused the blast, hits her breaking point. Despite an intervention from Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), she announces she’s taking a sabbatical.

178613 10541 R1
Disney/Nino Muñoz

Sources told the outlet Scorsone will be off the show for the next eight episodes, with her return expected sometime in 2026.

Scorsone, who’s been with the series since Season 7 remains a series regular, Deadline notes. Amelia is not only a fan-favorite, she’s also central to the Grey’s legacy, being Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) sister and Meredith’s former sister-in-law.

So why the break? As Deadline reports, beginning with the 2024–25 season, Grey’s reduced the guaranteed episode count for veteran cast members to 14 out of 18 per season—a cost-saving strategy also used by other long-running shows.

178805 0479
Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Now in its 22nd season, Grey’s Anatomy, from mastermind Shonda Rhimes, is also celebrating 20 years on the air—an achievement packed with jaw-dropping storylines (remember bombs, mass shootings and people coming back from the dead?). And the drama just keeps rolling in.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays.

