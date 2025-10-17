Grey’s Anatomy’ Just Benched a Main Character & They Won't Be Back for a While

When it comes to long-running TV shows, there’s nothing fans dread more than hearing a beloved character is stepping away. And Grey’s Anatomy fans? Brace yourselves but don’t panic. One of the show’s core cast members is taking a break but they’ll be back.

According to Deadline, Caterina Scorsone, who plays fan-favorite Amelia Shepherd, will be missing for a while. Her absence has already been written into the storyline in season 21. After a deadly explosion at Grey Sloan, Amelia, reeling from the fact that her patient Dylan’s mother caused the blast, hits her breaking point. Despite an intervention from Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), she announces she’s taking a sabbatical.