Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, found a new life when it migrated to Netflix in 2014, introducing the series to a new legion of fans. (I remember watching over my college roommate's shoulder, and that's how I came to know Stars Hollow and all its quirky residents.) Sadly, that run is coming to an end, with Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved show set to leave the platform at the end of the month.
I Can't Believe This Beloved Show Is Leaving Netflix
Get ready to binge-watch
On June 15, Netflix took to X with an update saying that Gilmore Girls would leave the streamer on June 30. "Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us," Netflix wrote.
The wildly popular show follows mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Throughout the seasons, Lorelai raises Rory and runs the Dragonfly Inn under the disapproving watch of her parents, Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Herrmann), who still haven't gotten over the fact that Lorelai got pregnant at 16. Gilmore Girls also features Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James, Lorelai's best friend, and Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Rory's confidante.
Thanks to Gilmore Girls' success, Netflix produced a sequel series in 2016 titled A Year in the Life, which will stay at the streamer. In four episodes taking place during winter, spring, summer and fall, the original cast reunites, welcomes new faces and says goodbye to old ones.
For those sad to see Gilmore Girls go, fear not. It's won't be entirely off-air. The show remains on Hulu and Disney+. And, the cast has expressed a desire to create new content for the franchise. In 2025, Graham told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've been saying for a long time, what I could see making sense is a Christmas movie in the tradition of Downton Abbey or those other kinds of shows that are over but then come together, especially around the holidays. I think that would be very Gilmore friendly."
So breathe a sigh of relief, pour a cup of coffee, and let's root for a Gilmore Girls Christmas special.