I Can't Believe This Beloved Show Is Leaving Netflix

Thanks to Gilmore Girls' success, Netflix produced a sequel series in 2016 titled A Year in the Life, which will stay at the streamer. In four episodes taking place during winter, spring, summer and fall, the original cast reunites, welcomes new faces and says goodbye to old ones.

For those sad to see Gilmore Girls go, fear not. It's won't be entirely off-air. The show remains on Hulu and Disney+. And, the cast has expressed a desire to create new content for the franchise. In 2025, Graham told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've been saying for a long time, what I could see making sense is a Christmas movie in the tradition of Downton Abbey or those other kinds of shows that are over but then come together, especially around the holidays. I think that would be very Gilmore friendly."

So breathe a sigh of relief, pour a cup of coffee, and let's root for a Gilmore Girls Christmas special.