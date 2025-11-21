The 'Friends' Spinoff You Forgot About Is Finally Streaming

As someone who watches way too much TV, I’ve lost count of the times I’ve stumbled across a series that was an absolute gold mine—only for it to get canceled. The worst? When it ends on a cliffhanger and you’re left screaming at the screen. The best, though, is when a show gets a second chance, saved after cancellation or given a special to neatly wrap things up. Well, the Friends spinoff Joey is finally getting that kind of treatment.

As a refresher, Joey picks up after the events of Friends. Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) has struck out on his own and moved to Hollywood, chasing his dream of becoming a serious actor. He reconnects with his high-strung sister Gina, a hairdresser, and moves in with his genius 20-year-old nephew Michael, a rocket scientist. Along the way, he begins a tentative romance with his superintendent, Alexis Garrett, and forms a close friendship with fellow aspiring actor Zach Miller.