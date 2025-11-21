About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
entertainment

The 'Friends' Spinoff You Forgot About Is Finally Streaming

It only took 20 years

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 21, 2025
8:31pm
Joey
Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As someone who watches way too much TV, I’ve lost count of the times I’ve stumbled across a series that was an absolute gold mine—only for it to get canceled. The worst? When it ends on a cliffhanger and you’re left screaming at the screen. The best, though, is when a show gets a second chance, saved after cancellation or given a special to neatly wrap things up. Well, the Friends spinoff Joey is finally getting that kind of treatment.

As a refresher, Joey picks up after the events of Friends. Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) has struck out on his own and moved to Hollywood, chasing his dream of becoming a serious actor. He reconnects with his high-strung sister Gina, a hairdresser, and moves in with his genius 20-year-old nephew Michael, a rocket scientist. Along the way, he begins a tentative romance with his superintendent, Alexis Garrett, and forms a close friendship with fellow aspiring actor Zach Miller.

GettyImages 1192571645
Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast also included Drea de Matteo, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge and Andrea Anders.

Joey premiered on NBC in September 2004. Midway through its second season, the show went on hiatus, returning briefly in March 2006, before NBC pulled the plug after just one more episode. Nearly 20 years later, the final eight episodes of this short-lived sitcom are finally available to watch on the Friends YouTube channel.

The channel began uploading full episodes earlier this year, starting with the pilot of season one. As of this week, all episodes are now online for the first time.

While Joey only lasted two seasons, Friends had an iconic ten-season run from 1994 to 2004, following six friends—Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross—navigating life, love and careers in New York City in their 20s and 30s.

Catch both full seasons of Joey on YouTube.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
