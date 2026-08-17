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From Villains Land to ‘Frozen III’: 18 Major Announcements to Come Out of Disney’s D23 Expo

Olaf has a love interest?!?

Author image: catrina-headshot
By Catrina Yohay
Published Aug 17, 2026
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Courtesy of Disney

What a time to be a Disney fan. This past weekend, the media giant hosted its biennial expo, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event (think Comic Con but for Disney diehards).

Founded in 2009, D23 is the official Disney fan club, and every two years, it hosts a thrilling expo filled with celebrity appearances, insider experiences, sneak peeks and exclusive merch. Lately, it's also become the ultimate press release, a way for Disney to connect with superfans while rolling out some of the biggest announcements of the year (honestly, kudos to the comms team—has anyone checked on them?).

Spanning entertainment and experiences, Anaheim was abuzz with talks of Frozen 3, Coco 2 and the exciting upgrades coming to Disney parks near and far. Here are the 18 biggest announcements every Disney fan needs to know.

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IN THIS ARTICLE

My main takeaway? Third installments are the new sequels, superheroes are back and Miguel from Coco is all grown up.

1. Frozen 3...

"New concept art for Frozen 3 has been unveiled at #D23! Arriving in theaters Fall 2027!"

...and Olaf Has a New Love Interest

Named Samantha, of course.

2. The Bluey Movie

"For real life?! The Bluey Movie is coming only to theaters August 6, 2027."

3. Incredibles 3

"The Parr family, Frozone, and Edna are all back in Incredibles 3 with a #D23 sneak peek at all-new concept art!"

4. Avengers: Doomsday

"He used to be different. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get your tickets now at the link in bio."

5. Zootopia 3

"Just announced at #D23. The world of Zootopia is about to go to the birds…"

6. Tangled Live-Action

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim.

7. Coco 2

"We are officially returning to the Land of the Dead in 2029 with Coco 2! Check out Miguel in the new concept art revealed at #D23."

8. Princess Diaries 3

"SHUT UP! @annehathaway AKA Queen Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi takes the #D23 stage."

9. Star Wars: Starfighter

"Lucasfilm’s next feature film is coming. Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, arrives May 28, 2027."

My main takeaway? Investing in animatronics, Disney IP and a new class of cruise ships.

10. Villains Land in Walt Disney World

"What do we have here. Welcome to Villains Land at Magic Kingdom."

11. Piston Peak: 2 New Cars-Themed Rides in Walt Disney World

"We have names, y’all! Ridge Run Rally & Miss Fritter’s Daredevil Spin."

12. Tomorrowland Reimagining in Disneyland

The fans went nuts for this one.

13. Monstropolis Update in Walt Disney World

"We’ve got your latest EYE-witness news on all things Monstropolis at Hollywood Studios."

14. The Lion King Ride in Disneyland Paris

"Be prepared. Scar will make his debut as a new Audio-Animatronics figure in The Lion King attraction at Disney Adventure World, showcasing his final confrontation with Simba!"

15. Disney Believe Cruise Ship Sets Sail in 2027

"Introducing the stern, bow and Grand Hall on the Disney Believe"

16. The Yeti Makes His Return to Expedition Everest

"Roaring with excitement over this update: We’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom."

17. Figment and Dreamfinder Reunite at EPCOT

"The news we’ve all been waiting for: Dreamfinder + Figment."

18. A New Class of Disney Cruise Line Ships Coming 2029

"A sneak peek of the newest class of Disney Cruise Line ships sailing into your feed."

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Catrina Yohay

Executive Managing Editor

  • Oversees editorial operations; covers a mix of lifestyle topics, including fitness, wellness, beauty, travel
  • Former D1 athlete, certified nutrition coach, avid runner
  • B.A. in English and biology from Lafayette College
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