From Villains Land to ‘Frozen III’: 18 Major Announcements to Come Out of Disney’s D23 Expo

What a time to be a Disney fan. This past weekend, the media giant hosted its biennial expo, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event (think Comic Con but for Disney diehards).

Founded in 2009, D23 is the official Disney fan club, and every two years, it hosts a thrilling expo filled with celebrity appearances, insider experiences, sneak peeks and exclusive merch. Lately, it's also become the ultimate press release, a way for Disney to connect with superfans while rolling out some of the biggest announcements of the year (honestly, kudos to the comms team—has anyone checked on them?).

Spanning entertainment and experiences, Anaheim was abuzz with talks of Frozen 3, Coco 2 and the exciting upgrades coming to Disney parks near and far. Here are the 18 biggest announcements every Disney fan needs to know.