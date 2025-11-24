Controversial and 'Hated' Show Renewed for Season 2 (and I'm So Confused)

There’s no shortage of new shows dropping on every streaming platform these days. Only a select few manage to become mega-hits and climb straight to the top of the charts and surprisingly, even that doesn’t guarantee a renewal (looking at you, The Waterfront, Julie and the Phantoms and so many others). So imagine my surprise (and, honestly, confusion) when a show that received truly brutal reviews still scored another season. Yep, Hulu’s All’s Fair has officially been renewed for season two.

All’s Fair, co-created and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, arrived with a stacked cast including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka, just to name a few heavy hitters.

The show premiered on November 4 and the initial reviews were… rough and some declared it not even worth the hate-watch. It even debuted with a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.