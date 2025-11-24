About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Controversial and 'Hated' Show Renewed for Season 2 (and I'm So Confused)

Who would have thought?

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 24, 2025
7:54pm
Disney/Ser Baffo

There’s no shortage of new shows dropping on every streaming platform these days. Only a select few manage to become mega-hits and climb straight to the top of the charts and surprisingly, even that doesn’t guarantee a renewal (looking at you, The Waterfront, Julie and the Phantoms and so many others). So imagine my surprise (and, honestly, confusion) when a show that received truly brutal reviews still scored another season. Yep, Hulu’s All’s Fair has officially been renewed for season two.

All’s Fair, co-created and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, arrived with a stacked cast including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka, just to name a few heavy hitters.

The show premiered on November 4 and the initial reviews were… rough and some declared it not even worth the hate-watch. It even debuted with a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney/Ser Baffo

And yet, per Deadline, the show debuted as the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years. They added that, according to the streamer, the series racked up 3.2 million global views in its first three days. So despite the critical drubbing, the audience numbers clearly told a different story.

Right now, the legal drama sits at three percent with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 66 percent with viewers.

All’s Fair follows Kardashian as Allura Grant, who breaks away from a male-dominated law firm with a boost from Dina Standish (Close). Allura then teams up with Liberty Ronson (Watts) and Emerald Greene (Nash-Betts) to launch a women-led divorce practice. Their assistant Milan (Taylor), who also happens to be hooking up with Allura’s NFL husband Chase Munroe (Noszka), only adds to the chaos.

From high-stakes breakups to messy secrets, shifting alliances and a full-on rivalry with Sarah Paulson’s Carrington Lane, the drama stays turned all the way up.

While Hulu hasn't shared when season two will arrive, season one is still airing and will wrap with a two-episode finale on December 9.

Stream season one of All’s Fair now on Hulu.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
