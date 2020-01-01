How Exactly Did Jenna Dewan’s Net Worth Get to Be so High?
Jenna Dewan has had a busy few years. Between splitting from hubby Channing Tatum, finding love with Steve Kazee and announcing her pregnancy, she’s definitely has had a lot on her plate. But that's only the tip of the iceberg.
While she’s best known for being an actress, the Connecticut native has quite the extensive (and impressive) resume. The 38-year-old is also a seasoned dancer, entrepreneur and writer.
With all of these different sources of income, what exactly is Jenna Dewan’s net worth? Well, just about $20 million. We’re serious.
How exactly did the Step Up star accrue such a fortune? Let's take a look...
1. Dancing
Believe it or not, Dewan started her career with dancing.
At a young age, she danced with multiple recording artists including N'Sync, Pink, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera. She even toured with Janet Jackson on her "All for You" tour.
Not to mention she showed off her moves in two popular music videos: Sean Paul’s “Give It Up to Me” and Ciara’s “Get Up.” Who knew?
2. Acting
While Dewan is widely recognized for her roles in the films Tamara and Step Up (where she first met her now ex-husband Channing Tatum), she has also appeared on television.
Her small screen credits include Melrose Place, The Young and the Restless, Quintuplets and American Horror Story: Asylum.
The star also has an upcoming show, Soundtrack, hitting Netflix in December. Created by Joshua Safran (Quantico, Smash), the show is described as a “groundbreaking drama that explores the love stories connecting a diverse group of Angelenos through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.” Dewan stars opposite Christina Milian.
3. Hosting
Dewan is hosting a new reality dating series Flirty Dancing, currently airing on Fox.
In the new show, complete strangers are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date where they have to dance together without saying a word.
Based on the U.K. series of the same name, Fox’s Flirty Dancing will feature singles performing a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they share the strongest connection.
The actress is no stranger to hosting, as she was also center-stage running World of Dance on NBC for two seasons. Pretty impressive.
4. Production
As many stars do, Dewan jumped into the world of television and film production.
Along with friends Reid Carolin, Adam Martingano, Brett Rodriguez and Channing Tatum, she started a production company called 33andOut Productions.
The company has produced several socially-conscious documentaries, the first being Earth Made of Glass, which follows Rwandan President Paul Kagame and genocide survivor Jean-Pierre Sagahutu.
5. Writing
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Dewan is a published author as well.
In October, she released a book titled Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday. Described as a self-help book, the text covers everything from style and fashion to her painful divorce and relationship choices.
What is fame without a tell-all book (and the income that comes with it)?
So, What’s Next?
Well, motherhood and more success!
After just finishing promoting her book, Dewan shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to career or her growing family.
So there you have it—$20 million later and a baby on the way? Seems like the soon-to-be mother of two has really stepped it up. Sorry, we had to.
