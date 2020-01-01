How Exactly Did Jenna Dewan’s Net Worth Get to Be so High?

Jenna Dewan has had a busy few years. Between splitting from hubby Channing Tatum, finding love with Steve Kazee and announcing her pregnancy, she’s definitely has had a lot on her plate. But that's only the tip of the iceberg.

While she’s best known for being an actress, the Connecticut native has quite the extensive (and impressive) resume. The 38-year-old is also a seasoned dancer, entrepreneur and writer.

With all of these different sources of income, what exactly is Jenna Dewan’s net worth? Well, just about $20 million. We’re serious.

How exactly did the Step Up star accrue such a fortune? Let's take a look...